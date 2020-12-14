UK’s Truss: Australia trade talks advancing well

The trade negotiations between the UK and Australia are progressing well, the British Trade Minister Liz Truss said in a Reuters interview on Sunday.

Key quotes

“Talks with Australia are advancing well.”

“We’ve exchanged initial tariff offers and held detailed technical discussions on areas such as investment, professional business services and financial services.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD trades with sizeable gains around 1.3320, as of writing, having witnessed a gap up opening to daily highs of 1.3354. The spot adds 0.70% on a daily basis.