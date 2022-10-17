The UK Treasury announced that the newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.”
UK's Chancellor will deliver a full medium-term fiscal plan to be published with a forecast from independent office for budget responsibility on 31 Oct.”
UK's Chancellor met with the governor of BOE and head of Debt Management Office Sunday night to brief them on these plans.”
"He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon."
Market reaction
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and recaptures 1.1250 on the above headlines. The pair is trading 0.82% on the day at 1.1260, at the time of writing.
