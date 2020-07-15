UK's Sunak: We cannot be sure interest rates will always be this low

"We cannot be sure interest rates will always be low," British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Sunak further reiterated that it was too early to tell how strong the recovery from the coronavirus would be. "We seem to be having a once-in-a-generation economic shock," Sunak added. "We need to rebuild people's confidence in going out."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2595, gaining 0.37% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE rose 1.83% on Wednesday to close at 6,292.65.