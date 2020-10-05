UK's Sunak: We are only partway through this crisis

"We are only partway through this crisis," British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday and added that the government had never been blind to the difficult trade-offs and decisions coronavirus has forced upon them, per Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"I am committing myself to a single priority - to create, support and extend opportunity to as many people as I can."
"We will protect the public finances, over the medium term getting our borrowing and debt back under control."
"We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong."
"This conservative government will always balance the books."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.15% on the day at 1.2950.
