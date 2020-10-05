UK’s Sunak warns of economic and social impact of lockdowns – The Sun

The UK Finance Minister spoke about the strong economic and social impact of the lockdowns while warning against a further lockdown, in an interview with The Sun newspaper late Sunday.

Key quotes

"Having a difficult economy has an impact on both our ability to fund public services like the NHS but also on individual people's long-term health outcomes."

Commenting on the 10 PM curfew on pubs and restaurants, Sunak said: “Of course, it’s frustrating. I know it’s difficult and wish we didn’t have to do these things.”

Sunak’s comments come ahead of came ahead of his speech to the virtual Conservative Party conference on Monday.

Market reaction

On Brexit optimism after both the UK and European Union (EU) leaders agreed to a month extension of the Brexit negotiations, GBP/USD remains well bid near 1.2950.

Broad-based US dollar retreat amid President Donald Trump’s recovery news-led risk-on mood also adds to the gains in the cable.