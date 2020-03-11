UK's Sunak: UK economy is robust, public finances sound

"The UK economic is robust and public finances are sound," British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said while presenting the PM Johnson's government's first budget.

Key quotes

"We are doing everything we can to keep Britain healthy and financially secure."

"We will get through coronavirus together."

"Coronavirus is the key challenge facing UK today, but not only challenge."

"This budget will deliver on election promises for change."

"UK economy is robust, public finances sound."

"UK public services are well prepared for coronavirus."

"There is likely to be temporary disruption to UK economy."

"Up to a fifth of UK working population may be off sick at any one time."

"For a period, our productive capacity will shrink."

"Fall in consumer spending expected."

"This will have a significant, temporary effect on UK economy."