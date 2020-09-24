UK’s Sunak to unveil new wage support scheme on Thursday – Times Radio

According to the Times Radio, the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a new wage support scheme later this Thursday.

The media reported: “Rishi Sunak will unveil a new coronavirus wage support scheme today, but he has ruled out making it sector-specific, I'm told. Too hard/unfair to pick one area of the economy to help over another, and then draw boundaries within it.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD caught a fresh bid wave on the above announcement, having spiked to 1.2737 session highs before reversing to near 1.2715, at the time of writing.