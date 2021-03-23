UK's Sunak: Moment of profound challenge and change for global economy

"This is a moment of profound challenge and change for the global economy," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"I think a solution in G7 on cross-border taxation is within our grasp," Sunak added. "There is an enormous appetite for green bonds."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.22% on a daily basis at 6,711. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was losing 0.52% at 1.3791.