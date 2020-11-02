UK's Sunak: Lockdown is the last thing we wanted to do

Defending his government’s position on the second nationwide lockdown, the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, “lockdown is the last thing we wanted to do.”

“The virus is spreading faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario.”

“Unless we acted, deaths would have been worse than in spring.”

“Lockdown regulations are time-limited.”

“We will seek to exit to tiered approach at the end of the four-week period.”

Early Asia, Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson explained that explained science shows that COVID-19 deaths could be twice as high as the first wave without action,'' adding that there is no alternative to lockdown in London.

