UK’s Sunak: If you correct for different ways of calculating GDP, we are in line with other countries

As Britain's economy suffered its biggest decline of 9.9% on record last year, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak came out in defense of the country’s economic performance.
Sunak said: “If you correct for different ways of calculating GDP, we are in line with other countries.”
Additional quotes
We will set out the next stage of our economic support at the budget in March.
My priority remains to protect as many jobs as possible.
People want this to be the last lockdown, want us to be careful and cautious.
March 3 budget will follow on from PM Boris Johnson’s roadmap on lockdowns in week before.
Public finances will have to be put back in strong and sustainable position to cope with future shocks.
GBP/USD challenges lows
GBP/USD is extending its drop below 1.3800 amid notable US dollar demand, as the risk-off mood intensifies in the European session.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.3778, losing 0.26% on a daily basis.
