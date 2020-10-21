UK’s Sunak: Enduring priority is to protect as many jobs and businesses

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that their utmost priority is to protect as many jobs and businesses as possible through this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

While commenting on the public finances, Sunak said that “things would have been far worse.”

“Government will take the necessary steps to ensure the long-term health of the public finances,” he added.

Market reaction

GBP/USD continues to benefit from persistent weakness in the US dollar across the board, as investors remain expectant of a new US fiscal package.

The cable shrugged-off mixed UK CPI data, as it closes in on 1.3000, adding 0.33% on the day.