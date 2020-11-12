UK’s Sunak: Economy started to slow going into autumn

“Today’s figures show that our economy was recovering over the summer, but started to slow going into autumn,” the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said following the release of the Q2 GDP report.
Additional remarks
“Steps we’ve had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then.”
“My economic priority continues to be jobs.”
“There are still hard times ahead, but we will continue to support people through this.”
Market reaction
GBP/USD sticks to lows near 1.3180 region, as markets digest the slower-than-anticipated rebound in the UK economy in the third quarter of this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair and outweigh the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875
Gold consolidates its recovery gains below $1875 amid mixed market sentiment. Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine could drive Treasury yields higher.
Forex Today: Dollar rises as current virus spread outweighs vaccine hopes, central bankers eyed
The market mood has soured with stocks under pressure and the dollar rising. Concerns about the spread of the virus outweigh vaccine hopes. US inflation and jobless claims, and a panel including from Powell, Lagarde, and Bailey are eyed.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.