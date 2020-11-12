UK’s Sunak: Economy started to slow going into autumn

“Today’s figures show that our economy was recovering over the summer, but started to slow going into autumn,” the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said following the release of the Q2 GDP report.

Additional remarks

“Steps we’ve had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then.”

“My economic priority continues to be jobs.”

“There are still hard times ahead, but we will continue to support people through this.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD sticks to lows near 1.3180 region, as markets digest the slower-than-anticipated rebound in the UK economy in the third quarter of this year.