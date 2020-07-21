UK’s Sunak: Clear that coronavirus has had a significant impact on our public finances

The UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that the coronavirus crisis has had a major impact on the country’s public finances after the government borrowings surged to a record GBP127.9 billion pounds in the first three months of the 2020/21 financial year.

Additional comments

“Best approach to ensure our public finances are sustainable in the medium-term is to minimise the economic scarring caused by the pandemic. “

“Over the medium-term, we must, and we will, put our public finances back on a sustainable footing.”

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair is heading back towards 1.2700 amid a fresh round of selling seen in the US dollar across the board, as the risk sentiment improves in Europe.