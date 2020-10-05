UK's Sunak: Can't promise everything will be fine for Christmas

The government is very sympathetic to doing more to drive the recovery in certain industries when the time is right, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Got to try and get as much of life and economy back to normal as possible."

"Can't promise everything will be fine for Christmas."

"There is a range of predictions, none of them good reading for the UK economy."

"The speed of recovery is ultimately a function of how well we suppress the virus."

"At least for the next six months, the virus will make life bumpy."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 1.2946.