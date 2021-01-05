UK’s Sunak announces GBP4.6 billion in new lockdown grants

In further support for businesses to cushion the economic blow from the new lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus contagion, the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a total grant of GBP4.6 billion on Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

“One-off top-up grants for retail, hospitality, businesses worth GBP9,000 per property.”

“A GBP594 million discretionary fund set up to support other impacted businesses.”

On Monday, the UK PM Boris Johnson announced a full nationwide lockdown, possibly until mid-February, in yet another effort to cut spiraling infection rates.

GBP/USD off the lows

GBP/USD has bounced off 1.3555 daily lows on the above announcement, although remains below the 1.3600 level.

The cable currently trades at 1.3569, almost unchanged on the day.