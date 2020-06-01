UK’s Sharma: Overall view from scientific advisory committee is that we should lift lockdown cautiously

Alok Sharma, the UK Business Minister, said in a statement on the coronavirus lockdown easing on Monday, “overall view from the scientific advisory committee is that we should lift lockdown cautiously and that is what we are doing.”

Over the weekend, the scientific advisers to the UK government warned of the risk of lifting the lockdown in England.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson confirmed the relaxing of lockdown. At the same televised briefing, the PM's Chief Science Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, warned there was "not a lot of room" for maneuver and the data "urges caution", as cited by BBC News.

GBP/USD battles 1.2400

Amid mixed comments on the UK lockdown easing and Brexit jitters, GBP/USD fails to keep the gains above 1.2400. However, broad-based US dollar weakness caps any downside moves.

At the press time, the cable gains 0.36% to trade near 1.2390 region.