UK’s Sharma on Brexit: There is still some way to go

The UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma made some comments on a likely Brexit deal and the coronavirus situation in the country while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Key quotes

“Christmas will happen come what may.”

“We just have to wait and see where we are.”

“There is still some way to go.”

“EU must understand we are a sovereign nation.”

GBP/USD nears 1.3300

GBP/USD is looking to regain the 1.33 barrier, extending its advance from near 1.3250. Broad US dollar weakness combined with expectations of a Brexit trade deal likely to be reached next week bode well for the cable.

The spot adds 0.40% to trade at 1.3292, as of writing.