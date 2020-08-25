UK’s Sharma: Must continue to reopen the economy in phased manner

Speaking on the Radio 4 Today porgramme on Tuesday, the UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma reiterated that “the key thing is the best way we can restart the economy is by opening up in a cautious manner.”

Additional quotes

“Focus is on opportunities, jobs for young people.”

“Schools will be the last to close in case of a localised virus outbreak.”

“Public Health England does not recommend at the moment [facemasks] in schools... We are always considering the latest advice and evidence but the current advice is that it is not recommended.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is battling 1.3100, at the time of writing, having faded a spike to 1.3111. The upside in the spot remains elusive amid failed Brexit talks and virus concerns.