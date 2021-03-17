UK's Raab: We expect legally contracted vaccine supply to be respected

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that comments from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyenon coronavirus vaccines need explaining, as reported by Reuters.

Raab further noted that they are surprised to be having this conversation with the EU and added that they expect legally contracted vaccine supply to be respected.

Earlier in the day, von der Leyen noted that AstraZeneca will only deliver some 70 million doses by the end of June, down from 180 million in contract with the EU.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index remains on the back foot and was seen losing 0.61% at 6,761.