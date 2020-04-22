UK's Raab: We are starting to come through the peak

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the UK is starting to "come through the peak."

"I won't commit to a public inquiry into the handling of coronavirus," Raab added. "We need to learn the lessons as we go."

Regarding the criticism surrounding the World Health Organization (WHO), Raab argued that the WHO needs reform but acknowledged that it has a role to play and is an important part of the international response.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE Index extends its decisive rebound on Wednesday and was last seen adding 1.4% on a daily basis at 5,720.90 points.