UK’s Raab urges Iran to pursue urgent de-escalation

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab released a statement on Wednesday, via Reuters, condemning Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq early Asia.

Key Quotes:

“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British – forces.”

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation.”

Note that US airbases in Iraq also hosted US-led coalition forces including British personnel.

Further, Reuters reports several major airlines, as saying that they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned US carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack.

Meanwhile, oil prices have reversed significant part of the intraday rally to multi-month tops while gold treads water below $1600 and USD/JPY hovers below 108.50.