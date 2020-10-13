UK's Raab: Scope and prospects for a deal are there

Commenting on the likelihood of reaching a deal with the EU by October 15th, "the scope and the prospects for a deal are there," UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told the British parliament on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"I'm hopeful that we can close the gap but ultimately it will require the same goodwill, the same pragmatism, the same flexibility on the EU side that the United Kingdom and this Prime Minister Boris Johnson have shown," Raab added.

Market reaction

These comments failed to help the British pound gather strength against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.3037.