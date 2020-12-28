UK’s Raab: Pursuing trade deals with Australia, US, Indo-Pacific region – The Telegraph

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab crossed wires, via The Telegraph, while writing in the news during early Monday morning in Asia. The British diplomat marked optimism after striking the Brexit deal while saying, “We are pursuing trade deals from Australia to the U.S. and around the world – particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growth market for the future.”

The news also quotes Foreign Secretary Raab while confirming UK PM Boris Johnson’s visit to India on January 26 to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Republic Day celebrations.

FX implications

While the news is positive for markets and GBP/USD prices, buyers have recently cheered US President Donald Trump’s signing of the coronavirus (COVID-19) bill to propel the risks. The same weighs on the US dollar index (DXY) that takes offered around 90.17, down 0.17% intraday.

