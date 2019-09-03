Further comments are crossing the wires from the UK Foreign Secretary Raab, with the key headlines found below.

We want to focus minds of all lawmakers that any delay would strengthen the hand of Brussels.

When asked about an election on Oct. 14, Raab said the PM will give public details to the House of Commons later today.

If Labour doesn't vote for an election it would be the mother of all U-turns by Corbyn.

Will not allow Nigel Farage to dictate our future course or manifesto.

Having talked to EU leaders, there is a lot of positivity.