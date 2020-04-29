UK's Raab: Our position is Brexit transition ends at end of this year

Doing a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year would help both the UK and the EU bounce back as they come through the coronavirus, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"Our position is the Brexit transition ends at the end of this year," Raab further reiterated. "We need to double down and get a deal to avoid more uncertainty. A deal would give a shot in the arm to businesses on both sides of the channel."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE Index clings to decisive gains on Wednesday and was last seen up 1% on the day at 6,016.32 points.