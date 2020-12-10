UK's Raab: Never say never, Brexit talks could continue after Sunday

There is a possibility that the Brexit talks could continue after Sunday, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Key quotes

“Unlikely that we extend talks after Sunday.”

“But we can't rule out that it won't be extended.”

“Would need to see substantial movement by Sunday.”

“Rapidly reaching point we need finality on EU-UK talks.”

This comes after a face-to-face meeting between the UK PM Boris Johnson and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to break the Brexit deadlock, with the decision deferred to Sunday, as large gaps remain between both the sides.

Market reaction

The above comments are seemingly not boding well for the pound, as GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.3300.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3316, down 0.60% on the day.