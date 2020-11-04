UK’s Raab: Lockdown will definitely end on December 2

Amidst the US election chaos, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Wednesday, the lockdown will definitely end on December 2.

The reassurance from Raab failed to offer any reprieve to the GBP bulls, as GBP/USD drops 0.86% to trade at 1.2941, as of writing.

Earlier this week, the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that “lockdown is the last thing we wanted to do,” defending his government’s position on the second nationwide lockdown announced last Saturday.