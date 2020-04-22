UK's Raab: Have to strive harder to source personal protective equipment

69 health care workers in the UK have died of COVID-19, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday and added that they recognize they have to strive harder to source personal protective equipment.

"I do not accept the charge we have been slow to respond on coronavirus," Raab noted. "We have been guided by scientific advice."

Market reaction

The upbeat market mood remains intact on Wednesday. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.42% on a daily basis at 5,721.20 points.