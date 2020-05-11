UK’s Raab: Govt to set out the full list of advice to employers at 1300 GMT today

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the government will set out the full list of advice to employers at 1300 GMT today.

He further said that the government is looking at non-essential retailers to return on June 1, other sectors in July.

Meanwhile, the Cable trades in a 35-pips range above 1.2400 so far this Monday, as a sense of calm prevails following the "stay alert" speech from UK PM Johnson on Sunday.