UK’s PM T.May to meet D.Trump in the US – PM’s Spokeswoman

PM Theresa May could hold her first meeting with president-elect Donald Trump in the US, according to May’s spokeswoman on Monday.

Furthermore, spokeswoman said that May stands ready to act in case the UK is forced to consider alternative economic models, sharing this view with Chancellor Hammond.

In addition, the government declined to comment on FX movements, said May’s spokeswoman.

In the meantime, GBP/USD remains entrenched in the negative territory, hovering over 1.2060/65 after bottoming out in the 1.1980 area in overnight trade.