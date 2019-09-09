UK's PM Johnson: Government might have to accept a further 3-month delay to Brexit - The UK Times

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled to cabinet ministers that the government would have to accept a further three-month delay to Brexit if it is forced on him by the courts, according to The UK Times.
Johnson has been warned by several cabinet ministers that flouting a Supreme Court ruling to accept an extension beyond the current Brexit date of Oct. 31 would make his position untenable.
Britain was originally set to leave the European Union on March 29.
