UK’s Patel: Too early to speculate on when lockdown will be lifted

It's too premature to discuss when the covid lockdown will be lifted, the UK Home Minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

She further said: “We cannot talk about lifting lockdown until we have done the vaccinations.”

“This is not the time to speak about the UK's mismanagement of the crisis,” she added.

It's worth noting that “more than 4 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the largest vaccination programme in British history,” as cited by the Department of Health and Social Care.

GBP/USD reaction

The sentiment around the pound remains buoyed by the upbeat UK CPI figures, with GBP/USD holding the higher ground near 1.3670 levels. The major adds 0.28% on a daily basis.