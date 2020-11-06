UK's ONS estimates 618,700 people in England had COVID last week

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that an estimated 618,700 people got infected with the coronavirus in the week ending October 31st, compared to 568,100 in the previous week, as reported by Reuters.

The ONS further noted that infections seem to have stabilised at around 50,000 a day with 45.700 new cases per day taking place last week.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged slightly lower after these figures and was last seen losing 0.32% on a daily basis at 5,887.