UK's ONS: Decline in COVID infections slowed in recent weeks

The decline in COVID-19 infections in the UK has slowed in recent weeks and has now levelled off, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.

"Despite decreases in the level of COVID-19 infection from mid-May to mid-June this has slowed in recent weeks and has now levelled off," ONS statistician Heather Bovill said, as quoted by Reuters. "As the Government relaxes lockdown measures, we are closely monitoring these results for any changes."

Market reaction

The UK'S FTSE 100 Index edged slightly lower in the last minutes and was last seen losing 1.08% on a daily basis at 6,144 points.