UK's NHS told pharmacies cannot deliver any extra rapid covid tests – Telegraph

Amid widespread coronavirus breakout and after reporting the first Omicron-linked death, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) told, per the UK Telegraph, to the Pharmacies that they cannot have any more extra rapid Covid tests - even though entire cities have run out.
“Millions of kits are in warehouses across the country, but officials say it is ‘not possible logistically’ to increase supplies,” adds Telegraph.
On the same line is the tweet from Sam Coates Sky saying, “Boris Johnson trapped between his party and scientists as he faces unhappy Christmas. More restrictions had been on the agenda for next week.”
FX reaction
GBP/USD holds on to the corrective pullback from the yearly low, defending 1.3200 level of late, irrespective of the news. The reason could be linked to the market’s increased expectations of the Bank of England’s (BOE) hawkish performance following an upbeat jobs report.
