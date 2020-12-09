UK's NHS advises people with allergy history to avoid Pfizer vaccine

England's National Health Service (NHS) advised people with a history of significant allergic reactions against getting Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine due to adverse reactions from two people, per Reuters.

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the NHS, explained.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE showed no immediate reaction to this development and was last seen gaining 0.35% on a daily basis at 6,582.