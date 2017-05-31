UK’s Net lending to individuals missed expectations in April

The Bank of England (BOE) published a slew of second-tier economic data this Wednesday, which includes the net lending to individuals, money supply and mortgage approvals.

Key details:

April consumer credit came in at GBP 1.525B vs GBP 1.5B expectations

April mortgage approvals 64.645k vs 66.05 k expected

April Net Lending to Individuals m/m registered at GBP 4.3B, below expectations (GBP 4.5B)

April M4 Money supply 1.2% m/m vs +0.4% consensus forecast