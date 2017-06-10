UK's May signals foreign minister Johnson could be sacked

UK's May signals foreign minister Johnson could be sackedBy Omkar Godbole
A Sunday newspaper said the British Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled that she could sack Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
Key quotes
It has never been my style to hide from a challenge and I'm not going to start now
I'm the PM, and part of my job is to make sure I always have the best people in my cabinet, to make the most of the wealth of talent available to me in the party
