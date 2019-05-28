UK's Malthouse: Should prepare for no-deal Brexit because EU may not give another extension

The UK Housing Minister and PM hopeful Kit Malthouse is on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.

“Should prepare for no-deal Brexit because EU may not give another extension.”

“We don't want a no-deal Brexit, we want a deal.”

Earlier today, the Sun came out with a news report citing that the UK Housing Minister Kit Malthouse joins the race to replace the present Prime Minister Theresa May when she’ll leave the post on June 07.