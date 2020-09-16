UK's Lewis: Very optimistic about EU deal negotiations

Brandon Lewis, UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said on Wednesday that he is very optimistic about the trade negotiations with the EU and argued that the Internal Market Bill was not a distraction.

"I would say to those in the US Concerned over the Good Friday agreement, we are committed to protecting it," Lewis added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly higher on these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.2950. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was posting modest losses near 6,100.