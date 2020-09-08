UK's Lewis: Fully committed to Northern Ireland protocol and Withdrawal Agreement

Brandon Lewis, UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, reiterated on Tuesday that they are fully committed to the Northern Ireland protocol and the Withdrawal Agreement.

Additional takeaways

"We have always sought to honour international obligations."

"Overriding need to respect wishes of the Northern Irish public must be kept in mind."

"Our approach guarantees unfettered market access for Northern Ireland."

"Bill we will bring forward on Wednesday will live up to manifesto pledges."

"Bill will give certainty to people of Northern Ireland."

"Will ensure businesses in Northern Irelan will have access to the UK market without paperwork."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping the British pound show resilience against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.92% on the day at 1.3045.