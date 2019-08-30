UK’s Letwin: I would like to see the suspension of parliament stopped

UK Conservative Lawmaker Letwin was reported by Reuters, as saying that no lawmaker is working with the speaker of parliament to cook up a deal to block Brexit.

I would like to see the suspension of parliament stopped.

I believe there probably is time to block no-deal Brexit.

Don't know whether there is a majority to stop no-deal Brexit however.

This is not a party-political matter; it is about what is in the best interests of Britain.

A compromise solution could include an extension beyond oct. 31.

I hope we can take action this coming week to force an extension.

By the end of next week, I hope PM Johnson knows he cannot force through a no-deal by oct. 31.