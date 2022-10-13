When asked about reports of possible corporation tax plan reversal, UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told BBC on Thursday that he is focused on delivering on the mini-budget to get growth going again, as reported by Reuters.
"It is a very dicey situation globally," Kwarteng added and noted that he speaks to Prime Minister Liz Truss all the time about delivering the growth plan.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.75% on the day at 1.1185.
