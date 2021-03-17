UK’s Kwarteng: AstraZeneca covid vaccine rollout has been successful here

Commenting on confidence in AstraZeneca covid vaccine in a BBC interview on Wednesday, the UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that “it has been a successful rollout here.”

Additional comments

“By end of the week, 50% of the UK adult population will have been vaccinated.”

“Declines to comment on European approach to AstraZeneca vaccine.”

“I think we can hit PM Boris Johnson’s targets for the re-opening of the economy.”

GBP/USD reverses gains ahead of Fed

GBP/USD trades back under the 1.3900 level, having faced rejection at 1.3930, as investors shy away from placing bullish bets on the cable ahead of the all-important Fed decision.