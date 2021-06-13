UK’s June 21 easing of covid lockdown rules delayed by four weeks – The Times

The UK Times finally confirmed chatters over the delay in Britain’s final unlock amid concerns over the rising Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Boris Johnson will appeal to the nation to be patient tomorrow as he announces that the June 21 easing of lockdown restrictions will be delayed by up to four weeks,” said The Times. “The prime minister will use a press conference in Downing Street tomorrow evening to set out the delay as the government attempts to hit its target of offering all adults at least one dose of a vaccination by the end of next month,” added the news.

The UK recorded another 7,490 cases today, a 49 percent rise on last week, and eight deaths. Nine in ten local authority areas in England experienced a rise in coronavirus rates in the seven days to June 2, according to the news article.

The much-anticipated move by the UK’s quad group of senior ministers took clues from Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, per Reuters.

FX implications

As most market players were aware that this news is coming, coupled with the absence of Australian and Chinese traders, reaction to the macro is limited. Even so, GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.

Read: GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit tensions and reopening delays to hit the pound