UK’s Jenrick: ‘We will hit or come close to 100K daily tests target’

UK’s Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told BBC TV on Friday, “we will hit or come close to 100,000 daily tests target.”

Key quotes

"I don't have the figures yet, they'll be published later today. But it looks like we'll either meet the target or come close so we will have very significantly increased the amount of testing in this country.”

"It's an important stepping stone. We've now built the beginnings of the network that we'll need of testing, tracking and tracing for the next phase of fighting the virus."

GBP/USD breaches 1.2550

The GBP/USD pair extends losses below 1.2600 in the European session, as the pound remains pressured by the coronavirus situation, with the government looking to ease lockdown next week.

The spot drops 0.31% to 1.2548, at the press time.