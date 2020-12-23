UK’s Jenrick: I am still reasonably optimistic about a Brexit deal

Commenting on the likelihood of a Brexit breakthrough, the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said that “I am still reasonably optimistic about a Brexit deal.”

Further comments

“We are working through serious issues.”

“There is not yet sufficient progress.”

“There is not yet a deal the PM thinks he can sign up to.”

Market reaction

On growing expectations of a Brexit trade deal likely to be reached between the UK and EU today, GBP/USD is advancing further above 1.3400.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3430, up 0.58% on the day.