UK's Jenrick: EU needs to show flexibility on Brexit

Commenting on the Brexit negotiations to secure a trade deal with the European Union (EU), the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said that the EU needs to show flexibility on Brexit.

Additional comments

“So far, EU has not shown flexibility.”

“Unless the EU comes back to us with that, we will leave without a deal.”

“We don't want a no-deal but we have to move forward.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is seeing fresh buying over the last hour, now looking to challenge the daily highs at 1.2947, up 0.18% on the day.