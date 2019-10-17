British Finance Minister Sajid Javid crossed the wires, noting that Saturday's vote in parliament on Brexit deal will be a big hurdle but added that a deal will bring certainty to the economy.

"There is a decent chance that Brexit deal will get through parliament on Saturday but we will leave with no deal on October 31 if necessary," Javid added. "The Brexit deal will allow the UK to build own future but also keep a solid relationship with the EU."

The GBP/USD pair showed no reaction to Javid's remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2870, adding 0.3% on the day. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"Positive reaction in financial markets to Brexit deal shows investors see it as a positive development."

"There is no need for an economic impact assessment of Vrexit deal, should be obvious to lawmakers that best thing for the economy is to have an orderly exit from the EU."

"Brexit deal is the right thing for democracy, not just about economics."

"New Brexit deal will make it easier for the UK to do free trade agreements with other countries than former PM May's Brexit deal."

"In a no-deal Brexit scenario, there would be important roles for fiscal and monetary policy, sees scope for coordination with the Bank of England."

"The process for appointing the next Bank of England governor is on track, going very, very smoothly."

"Sensible to take advantage of low interest rates to invest in infrastructure."