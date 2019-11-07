UK's Javid: Investment in long-term projects like road and rail will not exceed 3% of GDP

British finance minister Sajid Javid on Thursday noted that a new Conservative government's investment in long-term projects such as road and rail would not exceed 3% of the United Kingdom's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

These comments had little to no impact on the GBP as investors are waiting for the Bank of England (BoE) announce its monetary policy decisions. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"Sound framework for public finances continues to be essential."

"It is a responsible time to invest, time to do that is now."

"Announcing new fiscal rules to take advantage of opportunities to invest."

"We will announce new plans to level up the entire UK in new year in terms of infrastructure."

"We will borrow some more to invest."

"Debt will be lower at the end of next parliament than at the start."